Beatrice temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until SAT 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
