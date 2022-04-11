Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Beatrice area. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.