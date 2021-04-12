Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Folks in the Beatrice area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.