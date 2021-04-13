 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Beatrice area. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.

