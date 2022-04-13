Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until WED 3:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
