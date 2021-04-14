Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2021 in Beatrice, NE
