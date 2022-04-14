Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Beatrice area. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from THU 12:00 PM CDT until THU 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.