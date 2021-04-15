Beatrice temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2021 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Clear. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Beatrice people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow.…
It does rain or precipitate on other planets and moons. On Neptune, scientists suspect it rains pure carbon in the form of diamonds.
Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect p…
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Beatrice area. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
This evening in Beatrice: Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 38F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild …
Folks in the Beatrice area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls…
Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in t…
This evening in Beatrice: Periods of rain. Low 42F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Lookin…