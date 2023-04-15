Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Beatrice today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
