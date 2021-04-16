Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Beatrice Friday. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 85% chance of precipitation. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.