Beatrice people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 28 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT.