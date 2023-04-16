Beatrice people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 28 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not much going on during the day, but showers and storms are likely Friday evening with a cold front. Damaging wind and hail are expected in s…
Still dry and very warm across much of the region Thursday, but a cold front will be sweeping through Friday and Saturday. Showers and storms …
Warm and dry today and this will continue through Thursday. A strong cold front is expected Friday though. See what rain chances and temperatu…
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteoro…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …