Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Beatrice area. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.