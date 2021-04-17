 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Beatrice area. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News