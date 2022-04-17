Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

Temperatures in Beatrice will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.