The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Beatrice Monday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2021 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Beatrice: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, …
Beatrice's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. High…
Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect p…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Beatrice area. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
This evening in Beatrice: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Beat…
It does rain or precipitate on other planets and moons. On Neptune, scientists suspect it rains pure carbon in the form of diamonds.
Folks in the Beatrice area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls…
This evening in Beatrice: Periods of rain. Low 42F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Lookin…