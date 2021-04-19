Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Beatrice Monday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.