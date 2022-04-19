Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Beatrice area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
