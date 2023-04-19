The Beatrice area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not much going on during the day, but showers and storms are likely Friday evening with a cold front. Damaging wind and hail are expected in s…
Still dry and very warm across much of the region Thursday, but a cold front will be sweeping through Friday and Saturday. Showers and storms …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Beatrice today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Per…
As winter approached, few anticipated what was about to hit California. Mired in a serious drought, the state was suddenly battered by an onsl…
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteoro…