Beatrice will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2021 in Beatrice, NE
