Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Beatrice area. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest.