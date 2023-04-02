Today's temperature in Beatrice will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
