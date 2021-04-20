 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Beatrice area Tuesday. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 10:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.

