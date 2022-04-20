Beatrice folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
Ground is collapsing. Massive lakes are draining in a matter of days. Thawing permafrost is having profound effects on the Arctic.
A professor proposed a better way to predict the damages of a hurricane — do away with the wind scale in favor of measuring surface pressure.
The Coriolis force acts in a direction perpendicular to Earth’s rotational axis.