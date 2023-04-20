Beatrice people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from WED 11:53 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.