Beatrice temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from TUE 10:00 PM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2021 in Beatrice, NE
