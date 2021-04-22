Beatrice temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from THU 12:00 AM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2021 in Beatrice, NE
