Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
