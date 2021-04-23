 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Folks in the Beatrice area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.

