Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Beatrice area. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 28 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until SAT 7:00 PM CDT.