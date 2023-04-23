Beatrice people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SUN 12:00 AM CDT until SUN 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Quiet for most of Wednesday, but late this afternoon and evening, new storms are expected to fire up along a cold front. Damaging hail and win…
Not much going on during the day, but showers and storms are likely Friday evening with a cold front. Damaging wind and hail are expected in s…
Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We'll see su…
As winter approached, few anticipated what was about to hit California. Mired in a serious drought, the state was suddenly battered by an onsl…
Still dry and very warm across much of the region Thursday, but a cold front will be sweeping through Friday and Saturday. Showers and storms …