Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Folks in the Beatrice area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.

