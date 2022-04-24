Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.