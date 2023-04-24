Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Beatrice area. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
