It will be a warm day in Beatrice. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2021 in Beatrice, NE
