Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

Folks in the Beatrice area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.