Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Beatrice area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT.