Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Beatrice folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest.