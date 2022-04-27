Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

The Beatrice area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
