Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Beatrice area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
