Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Beatrice area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.