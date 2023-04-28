Beatrice temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 71% chance of rain. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
After a chilly weekend, temperatures will be rising Monday thanks to a warm front, but showers are expected as well. Find out when and where r…
Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We'll see su…
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? In our latest edition of "Weather Explained," a step-by-step guide to help keep you and …
Comfortable temperatures and staying dry for most of Thursday, but the story changes for Friday. Cooling down and rain coming back with our ne…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clo…