Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Beatrice area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.

