Beatrice will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
