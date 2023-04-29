It will be a warm day in Beatrice. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Beatrice, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
