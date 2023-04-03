Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm front today, cold front tomorrow. Very windy conditions expected with both as well as a chance for rain and snow. Track the temperatures,…
Pretty quiet across the Midwest Wednesday, but that's about to change. A few severe storms could occur Thursday with a lot more expected Frida…
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Beatrice area. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degr…
Beatrice people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…