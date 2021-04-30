Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.