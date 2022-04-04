Beatrice people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
