Beatrice folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm front today, cold front tomorrow. Very windy conditions expected with both as well as a chance for rain and snow. Track the temperatures,…
Pretty quiet across the Midwest Wednesday, but that's about to change. A few severe storms could occur Thursday with a lot more expected Frida…
Some activity around today, but more is expected late tonight and Tuesday across the state. While some will see heavy snow, others will see th…
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Beatrice area. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degr…