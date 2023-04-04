Beatrice folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.