Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

The Beatrice area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.