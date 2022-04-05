Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

Beatrice people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
