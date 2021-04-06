 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Beatrice community. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.

