Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 29 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from WED 7:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.